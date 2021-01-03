US President-elect Joe Biden, in a response letter to Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, expressed his desire to cooperate with him. The content of the message is published on website patriarchy.

In the letter, Biden thanked Bartholomew for “kind words and good wishes.” He stressed that he was honored to be elected to the presidency and recalled that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had a lot of work ahead. “We look forward to working with you at this difficult time,” the politician added.

It is reported that Biden made a handwritten note to the letter. “Be healthy. We need your guidance, ”he wrote to the patriarch.

As noted RIA News, earlier Biden and Bartholomew met several times. In addition, the US President-elect has good relations with the American Greek diaspora.