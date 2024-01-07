Biden: Congress agreed on the US government budget and prevented a shutdown

US President Joe Biden said that Congress had agreed on a budget to finance the government, thereby preventing a shutdown. His words are quoted on website White House.

He noted that the bipartisan funding mechanism prevents “unnecessary government shutdowns” and helps protect important national priorities.

“Congressional Republicans must now fulfill their primary responsibility to fund critical Homeland Security and National Security priorities, including my additional request,” the head of state said.

On January 3, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States was again facing a shutdown. According to her, there are 16 days left until it.