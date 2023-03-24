As circumstances work a lot in politics, the crisis in Mexico-US relations due to the anger of the Secretary of the State Department has other data: President Biden would be using his Secretary of State to attack Mexico for the president’s refusal Lopez Obrador to participate -like two years ago- in the Summit for Democracy that will have the White House on March 29 and 30.

The Mexican president has planted President Biden on at least two occasions: in December 2021 Mexico did not participate in the Summit for Democracy, which was President Biden’s star proposal to fulfill his threat at the Security Conference in Munich that USA he was back in world leadership; and in June 2022, López Obrador refused to participate in President Biden’s Summit of the Americas because of the exclusionary spirit of the White House that was contrary to any democratic spirit.

President Biden’s second Democracy Summit is programmed as a strategic national security game in the face of the global balance crisis that caused Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the destabilizing effect on European NATO, China’s foreseeable alliance with Russia of Putin and the Chinese and Russian advance in Latin America.

The Summit for Democracy on Wednesday and Thursday of next week would be part of the White House’s forced leadership attempt with countries assumed with democratic criteria and the meeting would be co-sponsored by Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of (South) Korea and Zambia, based on rather nebulous criteria of “transparent and rights-respecting responsible governance”. Ultimately, however, the Summits for Democracy they want to send the message to the world that the United States is resuming the role of “leader of the free world,” in old Cold War language.

As is being seen in the crisis of bilateral relations Mexico-USA Due to the bickering between the US Department of State – alias the Little Department – ​​and President López Obrador, Biden has seen how his inability to manage a new relationship with the Mexican State has once again become part of the Republican agenda. in the presidential elections of USA in November 2024, six months after Mexico voted for a new president of the Republic and above all because of the current scenario that prefigures in the polls with a new victory for the Lopez Obrador group.

The issues of the migratory border, drug trafficking and the complaints of US companies in the scenario of the Free Trade Agreement They are already part of the Republican agenda that is putting the electoral game in the US pre-campaigns, especially since former President Donald Trump -today the main candidate profiled among the Republicans and with very high competitiveness against Biden as a re-election candidate or any other Democrat- – has control of the House of Representatives and a very important political force in the determining committees of foreign policy in the Senate.

The threat of the Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkenThat the United States would have on the agenda the characterization of the Mexican drug cartels as terrorists was an early victory for the Republican discourse in the face of the lack of skill, fragility, and weakness of the management of bilateral relations in the White House. It is not lost on the fact that Blinken’s thunderous threats — which would imply a US military invasion of Mexico — have US Ambassador Ken Salazar sweating his negotiations in favor of López Obrador’s nationalist policies.

The Republican behavior of the Democratic Secretary of State on an issue that will be virtually impossible to deliver — cartels as terrorists — is more important than Blinken’s ineffective threats. US experts in bilateral relations would be alerting the White House of the cost for USA of the Mexican nationalist sentiment that the president is exploiting Lopez Obrador and that it is reducing the effectiveness of the Mexican opposition sectors that are clamoring for the Government of USA participate in the presidential elections Mexico in June 2024.

The only one who can save Biden from conflict with Mexico He is Ambassador Salazar, but on the condition that Blinken dedicates himself more to the China-Russia-Ukraine crisis.

