Effigies of Biden and Zelensky were burned in the village of Lugansk in the LPR on Maslenitsa

Effigies of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky were burned in the village of Luganskaya in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) during the celebration of Maslenitsa. This is reported by TASS.

Co-chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Subjects of Russia at the Public Chamber, Alexander Malkevich, said that in new regions people go to elections as if they were on a holiday. Moreover, voting in this year’s elections coincided with the celebration of Maslenitsa, and at many polling stations voters were treated to pancakes.

According to Avito Services analytics, nine out of ten Russian families celebrate Maslenitsa and bake pancakes for the holiday. It is also reported that 34 percent of respondents participate in the traditional burning of effigy.