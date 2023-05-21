US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on Sunday (May 21, 2023) during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

The United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan are part of the G7. In addition to these, other countries were also called to the meeting in Japan, including Brazil, Australia, India, Indonesia and South Korea.

On the same day, Biden is also expected to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Among the topics for discussion should be security and economics.

There is also expectation that the president of Ukraine will meet with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but Itamaraty, at least until this content was closed, at 22:35, had not confirmed the information. Lula has said that she wants to create a “peace club“ with countries willing to mediate the end of the conflict.

So far, there has been no sign of support from Russia or Ukraine for the proposal. Other powers also showed no interest in joining the group.

SANCTIONS

The G7 countries announced on Friday (May 19, 2023) new sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. The group is gathered in Hiroshima, Japan.

A senior White House official told the newspaper Financial Times that the new package of restrictions “will make it even harder for Russia to fuel its war machine”. The sanctions aim to “put pressure on the Russian financial sector and on Russian energy production capacity in the medium and long term,” he added.

The United States is to announce a ban on exports to 70 entities from Russia and apply 300 sanctions to “individuals, organizations, vessels and aircraft”.