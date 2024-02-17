Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced, on Saturday evening, that he spoke by phone to US President Joe Biden and discussed with him the situation on the front, stressing his confidence with Biden that Congress will make a “wise decision” to release aid to Kiev worth 60 billion US dollars.

Zelensky wrote on the Telegram application, “I am glad that I can count on the full support of the US President. We also trust the wise decision of the US Congress.”

Earlier Saturday, Zelensky called on his Western allies to provide his country with more military equipment to confront Russia, stressing the importance of long-range weapons and artillery shells.

His call at the Munich Security Conference, in which 180 leaders and defense officials participated, came at a critical juncture, with Ukrainian forces forced to withdraw from the city of Avdiivka, located on the front line, to avoid being surrounded.

The Ukrainian president said that the withdrawal reflects the lack of weapons that his forces face, the day after signing agreements with Germany and France aimed at establishing long-term security in his country.

“We can take back our lands. This has already happened more than once on the battlefield,” he added.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine could repel the attack, “but our efforts are limited by the size and scope of our forces, which does not depend on us.”

He stressed that the withdrawal from Avdiivka was “a fair decision to save the largest possible number of lives.”

He criticized “for keeping Ukraine suffering from an artificial weapons deficit, especially in artillery and long-range capabilities.”