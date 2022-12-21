WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia’s continued push against the Ukraine.

“Thank you first of all,” Zelenskiy told the US president. “It’s a great honor to be here.”

(Reporting by Steve Holland)

