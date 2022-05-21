By Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his new South Korean counterpart agreed on Saturday to hold major military exercises and deploy more U.S. weapons if necessary to deter North Korea at the same time. who offered to send vaccines against Covid-19 and meet with Kim Jong Un.

Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol said the alliance their countries have had for decades must not only stand up to North Korean threats, but also keep the Indo-Pacific region “free and open” and protect global supply chains.

The two leaders meet in Seoul for the first diplomatic engagement since the South Korean president took office 11 days ago.

The meeting between allies was marked by intelligence data showing that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is prepared for nuclear or missile tests.

Yoon called for more assurances that the United States would strengthen its deterrent against North Korean threats. In a joint statement, Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending South Korea with nuclear weapons if necessary.

The two sides agreed to study the possibility of expanding their military exercises, which had been scaled back in recent years due to Covid-19 and efforts to reduce tension with the North.

The United States also pledged to deploy “strategic assets” — which typically include long-range bombers, missile submarines or aircraft carriers — if necessary to deter North Korea, the statement said.

Both leaders said they were committed to North Korea’s denuclearization and open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

North Korea on Saturday reported more than 200,000 new fever patients for the fifth day in a row, but the country has almost no vaccines or modern treatments for the pandemic.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Hyonhee Shin, Jack Kim, Eric Beech and Josh Smith)