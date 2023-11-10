The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet next week with the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, in San Francisco, with the aim of “stabilizing” the relationship between the two countries, two White House officials confirmed.

The meeting, which will be held next Wednesday (15), on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), marks the first meeting between the two leaders on American soil and the second since Biden took office, in 2021.

“We are in competition with China, but we are not looking for conflict, confrontation or a new Cold War,” said one of the officials, who asked not to be identified, in a conversation with journalists.

Biden is expected to discuss with Xi the future of the relationship between the two countries, with an emphasis on “keeping open” lines of communication and expanding them to areas other than diplomacy, such as military and intelligence, according to officials.

In addition, the two leaders will address issues related to the Asia-Pacific region, the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as well as broader issues such as the climate crisis and the fight against drug trafficking.

The American president is expected to address thornier issues on which the two countries “have differences”, such as “human rights, trade issues, the South China Sea and the fair treatment of American companies and businesses.”

Biden will express to the Chinese dictator his “concerns” about the rapprochement between North Korea and Russia, amid US allegations of a possible arms deal between the two countries.

“China remains an important sponsor” of Pyongyang, one of the officials said, and the US president will reiterate to Xi that he is ready for diplomatic rapprochement with North Korea.

Biden will also ask the Chinese leader to convey to Iran the message that the US will be “ready to respond” to any action that “increases or spreads” violence in the Middle East.

Regarding Taiwan, another area of ​​strong disagreement between the US and China, the Democratic politician will highlight his support for the territory and his concern about the increase in military activities in the region.

“These are unprecedented actions that are dangerous and undermine peace and stability”, stressed the second official.

The White House’s view of this meeting, according to officials, is realistic: “efforts to shape or reform China in recent decades have failed.”

This meeting between Xi and Biden will take place after months of rapprochement, after the arrival of an alleged Chinese balloon in the USA froze already tense relations between the two countries.

A visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing in June and a later trip by several U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, paved the way.

The first meeting between the two leaders took place a year ago, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bail, Indonesia.

The last time Xi Jinping traveled to the US was in 2017, when he visited the Florida residence of then-president Donald Trump, with whom he had a complicated relationship.