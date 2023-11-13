Xi Jinping is a dictator, Joe Biden implied in June of the Chinese leader, in his third term as leader with his excessive power. Now the American president, who in the past has underlined that he “knows” Xi very well, is preparing to meet again with the number one of the People’s Republic while the White House tries to ease tensions with Beijing. The spotlight is on San Francisco for the expected bilateral meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Apec summit.

In June Biden called Xi a dictator during an off-the-cuff speech during an electoral fundraising event in California, returning to the spy balloon case, and the Asian giant was quick to brand his words as “ridiculous” and a “political provocation”. Known for his gaffes, the American president had already previously made no secret of his ideas about Xi. In April 2022, again on the occasion of a fundraising event, Biden said that Xi “does not have an ounce of democracy in his body, with a small ‘d'”, he described him as “a very intelligent and calculating man ” and “very direct with me.”

In February 2021, as soon as he arrived at the White House, in an interview with CBS Biden spoke of Xi as a “very intelligent, but too tough” person and already said that “he doesn’t have a shred of democracy in his body”. A belief that Biden also reiterated in his first press conference at the White House a month later, going so far as to compare Xi to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. “He is one of those, like Putin – he said – who thinks that autocracy is the way to the future.”