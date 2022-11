Joe Biden at the G20 Summit in Bali 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction/Twitter President Biden

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and the United States, Joe Biden, met for the first time on Monday (14). The meeting takes place on the eve of the G20 summit, held in Bali, Indonesia.

The meeting comes after Biden was elected president in 2021 and Xi won the contest in China for the third consecutive time. No other president in the Asian country has had more consecutive terms since Mao Tse Tung.

The meeting between the presidents should be guided by topics such as tensions between China and Taiwan, the War in Ukraine, the nuclear plan in North Korea and trade agreements between the nations.

The G20 summit will be held on Tuesday (15) and will not be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Seguii Lavrov will be the Russian representative at the meeting.

Another confirmed absence is the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) also decided not to attend, Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França will represent the country in Bali.