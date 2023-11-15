Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 15/11/2023 – 20:54

Xi Jinping arrived in the United States for his first visit to the country since 2017. Talks take place amid growing tensions between the two superpowers over trade and geopolitical conflicts. Chinese President Xi Jinping had a rare face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders are in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which brings together 21 countries.

Biden said the purpose of the meeting was for the two to “understand each other”. “As always, there is no substitute for face-to-face talks,” he said, adding that he and Xi “have not always seen eye to eye” in the past.

After the meeting, Biden said talks with Xi had resulted in “real progress.” “I value the conversation I had today with President Xi,” Biden said on X, formerly Twitter. “And today, we made real progress.”

Leaders talk about common ground

Opening the talks, Biden said the two leaders needed to ensure that “competition does not lead to conflict.”

Xi later told Biden that “planet Earth is big enough for both countries to succeed.” He further stated that protectionism had taken a toll on the global economy.

The leaders’ first meeting since November 2022 was held on a property far from the location where the Apec summit was taking place.

What else is on the agenda?

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he expected a “productive discussion” that would lead to “much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”

Kirby listed a number of topics that Biden intended to address with Xi. They include “tensions in the Taiwan Strait” and the human rights situation faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.

He has previously said the two leaders will likely also discuss other geopolitical issues, such as North Korea’s missile tests, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Other issues to be discussed involve a joint approach to climate change, managing the evolution of artificial intelligence and controlling the flow of fentanyl.

On Tuesday, the day before the meeting, Biden walked back his previous rhetoric about promoting an economic “decoupling” from China. “We are not trying to dissociate ourselves from China. What we’re trying to do is change the relationship for the better,” Biden said.

