(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet in person with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday for the first time since taking office as U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia’s war on Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions top their agenda.

The long-awaited face-to-face meeting comes at a time when relations between the superpowers have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

The two will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the annual summit of the Group of 20 (G20), which brings together leaders from major emerging and developed economies around the world.

Biden arrives at the meeting with a major domestic victory as Democrats win control of the Senate, a breakthrough recognized by global leaders, while Xi secured an unprecedented third term last month.

“I know I’m coming in stronger, but I don’t need it. I know Xi Jinping, I’ve spent more time with him than any other world leader,” Biden told reporters in Cambodia on Sunday after the Senate results.

The US president, who is on a fast-track with stops at the international climate conference in Egypt and the Asean meeting and the East Asia summit in Cambodia ahead of the G20, hopes to build a “ground for the relationship” with China and ensure the existence of rules that limit competition between the two nations.

Biden recently said he is unwilling to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Xi and that he wants both leaders to establish their “red lines” and resolve areas of conflict.

The meeting is not expected to set out concrete results and no joint declaration is expected, the White House said, but it could help to stabilize ties between the powers, marred by rising tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea. , coercive trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.

