The meticulously prepared summit between US President Joe Biden and China’s head of state Xi Jinping was intended to stabilize relations. So both agreed to resume the suspended military dialogue.

The four-hour summit between US President Joe Biden and China’s head of state Xi Jinping ended with a few agreements, the tone was calm. This gave rise to hope that the USA and China were ready to contain their tensions. But with just a single sentence, Biden could have torpedoed the thaw just a few hours later. The president was already leaving the stage at the end of his press conference when a journalist asked him if he still called Xi a “dictator.” “He is a dictator in the sense that he leads a communist country based on a form of government that is very different than ours,” Biden responded. It’s a bit of a qualified yes.

Xi doesn’t give press conferences and was therefore not there. But he certainly wouldn’t be very enthusiastic. When Biden first called Xi a “dictator” in June, Beijing reacted angrily. Now the Foreign Ministry in Beijing described Biden’s words as irresponsible political manipulation. “There are always people with bad intentions who try to drive a wedge between China-US relations, Foreign Office spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday, according to Reuters. But that won’t work.

Key outcome: resumption of military dialogue

By then the plan of projecting good intentions and a certain stability had worked. Biden said at his news conference that the talks were among the “most constructive and productive” he has ever had with Xi. Both have known each other for 12 years. “He and I agreed that either of us could pick up the phone and call directly and we would be heard immediately.” Direct channels are important when relations are strained, as were the wires between the U.S. and the U.S. during the Cold War Soviet Union prevented some worse things from happening.

And so the most important outcome of the summit is the resumption of the high-level military dialogue that has been frozen for 18 months. The US side in particular had pushed for this in order to prevent an accidental escalation. Dangerous approaches by fighter jets or ships from both countries often occur in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea. Telephone conversations between the commanders of military operational areas in the region and bilateral consultations on maritime traffic will also be resumed.

China wants to combat illegal exports of fentanyl precursors

Xi and Biden also decided on a new dialogue format Artificial intelligence (KI) and more direct flights between the two countries. There was currently no agreement on a joint ban on AI combat drones. To this end, China agreed at the summit to take action against the export of fentanyl precursor chemicals illegally produced in the People’s Republic. These go primarily to drug laboratories in Mexico, which produce fentanyl for smuggling into the USA. Abuse of the painkilling opioid has been causing a dramatic drug crisis in the USA for years, with hundreds of thousands of deaths. China had previously only controlled the export of the opioid itself, to the annoyance of the USA. Right before the summit, China and the USA also had theirs Cooperation in climate protection affirmed.

“We must ensure that our rivalry does not degenerate into conflict,” the US president told Xi at the start of the meeting. To this end, it is “of the utmost importance that you and I understand each other clearly, from leader to leader, without misunderstandings or miscommunication.” Xi emphasized: “For two great countries like China and the United States, turning our backs on each other is not an option .” Conflict and confrontation would have “unbearable consequences” for both sides. It sounds a little like both sides need to make sure that there can be no alternative to coexistence.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet in an idyllic resort south of San Francisco: But saving relations between the USA and China is not a “walk in the park”. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

China and the USA: Every word counts

In such a fragile situation, diplomats usually value every word. This is what happened in Biden’s cautious statement on the Taiwan conflict. Washington is sticking to the one-China policy, Biden said. “Nothing will change that, and that is also the extent to which we have spoken about it.” No word on the fact that the USA would support Taiwan militarily in the event of an attack, as Biden had already indicated several times. From China’s perspective, Taiwan is the most important point of conflict with the USA, and there too both sides are eyeing every single statement. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and has never ruled out forceful reunification with the democratically ruled island.

Amanda Hsiao of the Crisis Group think tank welcomed the fact that senior US and Taiwan officials had toned down their rhetoric about an expected Chinese invasion ahead of the summit. The US military had repeatedly brought such an attack into play in the coming years. Fortunately, the Chinese transcript of the summit contains “less fire and anger” regarding Taiwan than recently, said Hsiao on X.

Now it remains to be seen whether the thaw with Beijing will last despite the US President’s recent “dictator” statement. The question is whether Biden’s answer was one of his unintentional gaffes or clear calculation. What is certain is that Biden had little leeway in domestic policy: if the “dictator” question was answered in the negative, the president would have been torn apart by the China hawks in Washington.