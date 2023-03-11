The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, committed this Friday (10) to prevent both economies from entering into harmful competition in the race for the energy transition, for which must reach agreements on certain metals and public aid.

The main topic of the meeting between both leaders at the White House was the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a large clean energy stimulus plan launched by Biden, which includes tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles. , whose effects worry Europeans.

To allay these fears, they promised in a communiqué published at the end of the meeting to “immediately start negotiations on a specific agreement on critical minerals” for the energy transition.

“Today we agreed to work towards ensuring that critical raw materials sourced or processed in the European Union enter the US market as if they came from the US market,” von der Leyen told reporters after the meeting.

– Competition –

While not intending to change his program too much, Biden pledged to “work to avoid zero-sum competition” and that US initiatives “maximize the deployment and use of clean energy and do not lead to windfall gains for private interests,” according to the statement. communicated.

Before the start of the meeting, the American president recalled having promised Von der Leyen “a new era” in transatlantic relations, severely affected by his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, and praised the unity in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to thank her for her leadership” in concluding a deal with the United Kingdom on the sensitive question of the border with Northern Ireland after Brexit, added the Democrat.

The United States and the European Union “are good friends”, said Von der Leyen, who said she was “very grateful” for the help provided by the Americans to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Ukraine was also at the center of discussions, the day after a major Russian bombing of the country.

“We stand together in supporting Ukraine without fail, for as long as necessary,” the joint statement said.

Von der Leyen indicated that the conversation with Biden mainly addressed sanctions against Russia, their “application” and means to prevent them from being circumvented.

– China –

The big absentee of this Friday’s official statements was China.

At a time when the United States is openly accusing Beijing of considering delivering military aid to Russia, Washington wants to convince the European Union to take a firmer stance on the matter.

“The Commission has made it clear that Europeans have a specific vision of how they want to maintain relations with China,” Elvire Fabry, of the Jacques Delors Institute, a Paris-based research center, told AFP.

“The Biden administration has slightly adjusted the tone of its dialogue with Europeans on this issue. It seeks to move from a logic of greater pressure to greater alignment with the American position to a logic of concertation” with Brussels, added the expert.

The joint statement by Biden and Von der Leyen contains only a thinly-veiled allusion to China.

The two leaders communicated their “common concerns regarding the challenge represented, among others, by economic pressure policies, the instrumentalization of economic dependencies and non-competitive economic policies”.

All of them practices that China is often accused of using.