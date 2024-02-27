The primaries on Tuesday in the American state of Michigan did not lead to any surprises. On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won comfortably, with a predicted 79 percent of the votes (the 'expected vote') after the polls closed. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump won a sizable majority.
Foreign editorial
