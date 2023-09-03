WSJ: 46% of Americans ready to vote for Biden and Trump

Likely candidates for US leadership Joe Biden and Donald Trump are ready to vote for 46 percent of polled Americans. The newspaper published this information The Wall Street Journal.

However, 8 percent of respondents have not yet decided on their preferences. The poll was conducted by the publication on August 24-30, about one and a half thousand registered voters took part in it.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that if he wins the upcoming presidential election, his main priority will be to protect the country’s borders. In addition, the politician also promised to “return the criminals who were allowed to enter the States back to their countries.”

Earlier, the politician said that his chances of winning the presidential elections are “close to 100 percent.” In his opinion, he will almost certainly be able to get ahead of the incumbent President Joe Biden.