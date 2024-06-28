Trump called Russian President Putin’s conditions for completing the military defense in Ukraine unacceptable

In the United States, pre-election television debates took place between current and former US Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The discussion was conducted live on CNN.

Before the start of the hour and a half conversation, Democrat Biden and Republican Trump refused to shake hands. They continued the “tradition” of 2020, then they did not physically contact each other due to coronavirus restrictions.

US presidents agreed only on the issue of Russia

One of the key topics for discussion was the policies of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Among other things, Trump announced Putin’s unacceptable conditions for completing the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Both Trump and Biden practically agreed during their speeches that Russia would prevail in a military conflict with Ukraine. According to the former US President, Russian troops are capable of occupying the entire territory of Ukraine. Trump also repeated his thesis that under his leadership, Moscow would never dare to launch a special military operation (SMO).

Biden expressed confidence that Russia would threaten Belarus after its victory in Ukraine. In his opinion, Moscow would not stop after completing its special operation in Ukraine. “What do you think will happen to Poland? What is happening to Belarus? What do you think will happen to NATO countries?” the current head of the White House asked. Biden also speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to “restore what was part of the Soviet empire.”

In total, it was calculated that both candidates said Putin’s name seven times.

Politicians held out for 20 minutes without mutual insults

Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, launched into personal insults 20 minutes into the debate. In particular, the current owner of the White House several times called the former president to his face a sucker and a loser. The opponent noted that such an insult would be worth apologizing, but Biden refused. Instead, he repeated his statement.

In turn, Trump called Biden a criminal. According to him, the head of the current administration should be put on trial as soon as he leaves the presidency. In addition, the former president reminded the current one about the trial of his son Hunter.

Trump also drew attention to Biden’s slurred speech during the debate. At the end of his speech on immigration, the current head of the White House stuttered and could not finish a coherent sentence. Trump noted that his opponent was impossible to understand. “I honestly don’t know what he said at the end of his sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said,” the former president said.

During the entire debate, both politicians preferred not to call each other by name. When criticizing their opponent, Biden and Trump preferred to nod their heads and throw impersonal accusations. Only once did Trump address Biden with the words, “Joe, you’re killing our country.”

Biden’s allies panicked after debate

Later, the pro-Democratic television channel CNN, which became a platform for the debate, found out that Biden’s speech caused panic in the Democratic Party. According to him, Democrats are concerned that Biden looks unfavorable compared to his opponent. It is noted that the president had to regain the trust of the Americans, but he failed in this task. Following the debate, the question was privately raised about whether Biden should remain the Democratic presidential candidate.

Former Democratic Senator from New York Alessandra Biaggi also directly indicated that Biden should refuse to participate in the upcoming presidential elections. She called the American leader a good and noble man who “has something to be proud of.” However, according to the politician, Biden should now “step aside.” “We need a strong candidate now, there is still time,” Biaggi said.

American lawyer and political commentator Ben Shapiro noted that Biden looked like he was going to die on live television during the debate. At the same time, he also noted that Biden’s opponent behaved more disciplined.