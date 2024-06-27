There will be many Italians who will follow the long-awaited television debate between American President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, scheduled for tonight on CNN at 9pm Atlanta time. In Italy it will be 3 in the morning and the match, which will last 90 minutes, will be broadcast live by Skytg24 and Nove starting from 2.30, where, for our compatriots, a repeat is scheduled for tomorrow at 11pm. The one between Biden and Trump is the first televised duel in view of the 2024 US presidential elections. There are many changes compared to the face-to-face meetings between the two in 2020. First of all, it is the first time a debate takes place so early, before the summer conventions, in July of the Republicans and in August the Democrats, who will officially crown Trump and Biden.

Not to mention that for the first time the debate was not organized by a special independent commission, but with direct negotiations between the teams of the two candidates and the broadcaster to decide the rules. Another novelty is the absence of an audience in the CNN studio in Atlanta. Furthermore, the microphones of the two candidates will only turn on when they are given the floor, thus preventing one from interrupting the other. It is not clear who will have control of the microphones, whether the director or the moderators themselves who, CNN said when it announced the rules of the debate, “will use all the means at their disposal to enforce deadlines and guarantee a civil debate “.

For each question, candidates will have two minutes to answer. Then the opponent will be given one minute to reply, and then there will be another minute for the counter-reply. A red light will start flashing when there are five minutes left in the allotted time, and the light will become solid when the time is up.