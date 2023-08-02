If US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the former president of the US nation, faced each other today for the Presidency of the country, they would tie, as revealed by the first electoral poll of ‘The New York Times’/’Siena’. It is a hypothetical showdown: the primary elections of the Republican and Democratic parties will take place between February and July of next year. However, both candidates have already positioned themselves as the favorites in their parties.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump tied: 86% of respondents to the most recent survey commissioned by the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ would vote equally for one or the other. Specifically, they would obtain 43% of the intention to vote. The current president has a higher approval rating than his predecessor, but only by two percentage points.

In addition, Donald Trump has positioned himself as the favorite candidate of the Republican Party. According to another poll by the same outlet, the former president has the support of 54% of right-wing voters. Far removed from the tycoon is Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and second on the list, who adds 17% of the intention to vote among those surveyed.

Despite numerous investigations against Donald Trump, he and President Biden are still tied among registered voters in our first New York Times/Siena poll of the 2024 election cycle, our chief political analyst, Nate Cohn, writes. https://t.co/tQMkM7LhEr —The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2023



Biden’s popularity remains afloat

In July 2022, only a third of the Democratic Party considered Joe Biden the favorite for the next election. Currently, he has repositioned himself as the main candidate.

His efforts to protect access to abortion and his initiative to cancel student debt have earned him a favorable opinion among the women and young people surveyed. The positive results of the November 2022 midterm elections also strengthened her position within the party.

However, his approval rating among overall voters is 39%. Despite the fact that the majority has an unfavorable opinion of the president, one of the factors that could explain the tie in the votes is the rejection that the figure of Donald Trump produces.

Trump Leads to Win Republican Nomination Despite Charges Against Him

Among those polled by ‘The New York Times’/’Siena’, 51% think that Trump has committed serious federal crimes. Also, 53% believe that the former president represents a threat to American democracy.

The outlet recalls that “the majority of voters have never supported Trump”: even in the 2016 elections that gave him the Presidency, Trump had lost the popular vote.

The most recent scandal came this Tuesday, when the Department of Justice accused Trump of having tried to reverse the results of the 2020 elections, instigating the takeover of the Capitol by his followers in January 2021. The former president has been summoned to appear before the Federal Court on August 3.

This new case adds to another list of criminal charges that the tycoon has faced in the last four months, including the accusation of having falsified business documents and mishandling classified documents, illegally removed from the White House when they no longer He occupied the presidential residence.

With EFE, AP, and Reuters