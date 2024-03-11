ANDPresident Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are intensifying their campaign efforts in Georgia, a state that will play a crucial role in determining their fates in November. Both politicians are looking to secure votes in Tuesday's presidential primary, an event that could be decisive for their prospects for success in the general election.

For Trump, the day will have additional significance, as voters in Georgia and three other states could give him enough delegates. to secure the Republican presidential nomination. Biden could also secure the Democratic nomination as early as March 12

However, Georgia's presidential primary will be largely anticlimactic. Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haleysuspended its campaign this week after a loss on Super Tuesday.

Biden will also face fewer challengers in the primary after U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota ended his campaign, although neither Phillips nor self-help author Marianne Williamson have had much of an impact on primary and caucus vote totals. until now.

On Saturday, Biden held a campaign event in Atlanta, while about 70 miles away, Trump held a rally in Rome, northwest Georgia. This is the second time in just over a week that both celebrate opposing events in a state about to hold a primary as they watch the campaign for the upcoming general election.

Biden and Trump were in Texas on Feb. 29 ahead of their presidential primary to hold immigration-themed events along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What is the importance of Georgia in the presidential election and how does this affect Biden and Trump?

Georgia will probably return to play a key role in the general electionsas he did in 2020, when Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1992. Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Georgia, by less than a quarter of a percentage point, a margin of 11,779 votes .

Trump's efforts to overturn those results are at the center of an ongoing criminal case in Fulton County, although the judge is considering a motion to have District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the case.

Trump's actions in Georgia and other swing states too play a role in a federal pursuit of his bid to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. But that case is on hold as the Supreme Court prepares to consider Trump's defense team's argument that the former president is protected from prosecution.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden, United States presidential candidates. Photo:Chris Kleponis and Jim Lo Scalzo / EFE Share

Georgia is the biggest delegate prize and the only undecided state among the races that will take place on Tuesday. Super Tuesday put both Biden and Trump on the brink of having enough delegates to secure their parties' presidential nominations. Tuesday is the earliest either could reach that milestone.

The candidates hope their efforts in Georgia will give them an advantage in the race to the White House. However, the path to the nomination, and eventually the presidency, is far from clear. The next few weeks will be crucial to determine who will prevail in this high-profile political contest.