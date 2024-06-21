Biden has been staying with his aides at Camp David for days, preparing to debate his rival in the upcoming presidential elections, in an event that will be of great importance to both of them.

The debate is scheduled to be held in Atlanta on Thursday evening, June 72nd.

Opinion polls show a strong and close competition between Democrat Biden (81 years old) and Republican Trump (78 years old), with a large segment of voters undecided, just 5 months before the elections that will be held on November 5th.

But what makes the debate of great importance is that it will reveal the stark contrast between the two men, who are the oldest candidates ever for the presidency of the United States.

Voters doubt the mental competence of both Biden and Trump, and their ability to manage the country’s affairs at this age.

“It’s an amazing test of how mentally competent they are,” said Patrick Stewart, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas who wrote a book on presidential debates. “This is our chance to see how far they have deteriorated, or whether they have deteriorated.”

Stewart stated that Biden and Trump need to prepare for difficult and uncomfortable questions, in light of the strict restrictions imposed in the debate on speaking and making remarks, in addition to the absence of an audience.

The debate lasts 90 minutes, and is scheduled to be shown on the American news network CNN.

A Biden campaign official told Reuters that the president’s team will focus on strengthening arguments and points of criticism regarding extremist policies pursued by Trump, regarding abortion and other issues, by emphasizing that they pose a threat to democracy and are caused by wealthy donors writing checks to him.

The official stated, “Biden will not be ashamed to attack Trump for his previous actions, including his role in the riots that took place in Congress on January 6, 2021, but he also wants to show himself as a wise and sober leader in contrast to Trump’s distraction and chaos.”

On the other hand, Trump’s senior campaign advisor, Brian Hughes, said that the former president’s camp wants to put Biden in a defensive position regarding his administration’s record, with regard to immigration, inflation, and his way of dealing with a “world on fire,” in reference to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.