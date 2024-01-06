Home page politics

Verbal exchange of blows in the USA: At a campaign event, Biden accused Trump of Nazi rhetoric. According to Trump, Biden is letting the Americans down.

Washington – There are still more than ten months until the 2024 presidential elections take place in the USA. There is already talk at the US President's election campaign events Joe Biden and the former president Donald Trump shot sharply. Biden accused Trump of sacrificing democracy, to which Trump accused him of “scaremongering.” Despite multiple accusations against the ex-president, Trump appears to be Biden's Republican challenger, according to current sentiment.

Biden and Trump: mutual accusations before the elections

In a speech on Friday (January 5), Biden accused right-wing populist Trump of using Nazi rhetoric and posing a threat to democracy. “He is willing to sacrifice our democracy to gain power,” the president said. “He calls those who are against him vermin,” said Biden, referring to Trump. “He talks about the blood of Americans [durch Migranten] is poisoned, and repeats the exact same language used in Nazi Germany.”

Biden presented himself as a defender of US institutions. He warned of a threat to democracy if the right-wing populist, whose supporters still advocated violence, won the election. “Trump’s attack on democracy is not just part of his past. That is his promise for the future,” Biden warned. Trump is willing to sacrifice democracy to gain power, the president said. “The most pressing question of our era is knowing whether democracy is still sacred,” Biden said.

Trump responds to Biden: “The real threat to democracy”

Biden's address was originally scheduled for the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol on Saturday, but was moved forward due to an impending winter storm. On January 6, 2021, fanatical Trump supporters broke into the Capitol in Washington to prevent the formal confirmation of Biden's election victory over Trump. Trump had previously fired up his supporters in an angry speech.

Just hours later, Trump responded by accusing Biden of “pathetic scaremongering” like that New York Times reported. Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Iowa, where the U.S.republican start with their area codes. He also said Biden had abandoned and betrayed “hard-working Americans.” Biden wanted to use his speech to divert the focus from border and economic issues, said the ex-president. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told AFP that Biden is “the real threat to democracy” by “using the government as a weapon against his main political opponent” and “interfering in the 2024 election.”

Trump spreads Capitol conspiracy theory and speaks of “hostages”

The ex-president further downplayed the storming of the Capitol by calling the people in prison for taking part in the storming of the Capitol “hostages.” No one in history has ever been treated as badly “as these people,” said the Republican. Trump once again spread the conspiracy theory that the storming of the Capitol was instigated by the FBI. Even three years after the storming of the Capitol, according to a survey, the… Washington Post and the University of Maryland, a quarter of US citizens believe that the FBI was behind the storming of the Capitol, without any evidence.

Trump's election as the Republican presidential candidate is considered very likely. However, the highest court in the state of Colorado ruled that Trump was not allowed to take part in his party's presidential primaries because of his role in the storming of the Capitol. Because of his attempts to overturn the election results, Trump was impeached twice, by the federal judiciary and in the state of Georgia. In addition, he was charged with taking secret government documents in Miami and in New York with fraud in a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford). (vk/afp)