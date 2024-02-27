Joe Biden and Donald Trump are both heading for a big win in the Michigan primaries, report CNN and other American media in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Biden is expected to do this in the Democratic primaries with almost 80 percent of the votes and Trump in the Republican primaries with more than 66 percent.

Biden's only remaining opponent, Congressman Dean Phillips, is stuck with less than 3 percent of the votes. But more worrying for the sitting president is the roughly 15 percent of voters who do uncommitted completed – not bound.

Muslim organizations and progressive groups had called for such a blank vote to protest against Biden's unconditional support for Israel. They see the number uncommittedvotes according to CNN as a success and a clear call for Biden to change his Middle East policy. In Michigan, relatively many voters have an Arab background.

