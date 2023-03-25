By Andrea Shalal and Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged on Friday to work together against authoritarian regimes during Biden’s visit to Canada, which also aimed to reduce his dependence on other countries for essential minerals and semiconductors.

Canada has an abundance of crucial minerals used to produce batteries and electric vehicles, but China currently dominates the global market.

“I believe we have an incredible opportunity to work together so that Canada and the United States can source and supply here in North America everything we need for reliable and resilient supply chains,” Biden said in a speech to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa.

“Our shared prosperity is deeply connected to our shared security,” added Biden. The US president said that, as NATO members, the two countries would “defend every inch of territory” in the alliance.

Trudeau said the two countries would stand together with Ukraine.

“Our way of life is facing multiple threats at the same time,” Trudeau said. “Security policy is climate policy, and it is economic policy,” Trudeau repeated three times in his speech.

Trudeau is preparing a budget to be published on Tuesday aimed at increasing critical and cleantech mineral production.

Biden visited Ottawa less than a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow.

