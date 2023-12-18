Security alert for US President Joe Biden after a car crashed into a vehicle who was part of his procession. It happened outside his campaign headquarters in Wilmington while Biden was on the street. The president and first lady Jill were unharmed.

After a collision caused by a sedan that crashed into an SUV of the presidential motorcade stopped at an intersection about 40 meters from Biden, security personnel rushed the president to a waiting vehicle and then was removed from the building in downtown Wilmington.

Pool reporters had gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign offices, where the president and first lady had dined with staff, and had just finished asking Biden their questions when they heard the crash and saw the president shocked by what happened. Security officers sprang into action and surrounded the silver car with Delaware license plates that crashed into Biden's motorcade and pointed their weapons at the driver, who raised his hands. The area was secured and Biden's program was not affected.