The plan, developed by the Biden Administration for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, ”It was accepted by both Israel and Hamas”. US President Joe Biden wrote this on ‘X’, underlining that ”my team is making progress and I am determined” that the agreement be implemented.

”Six weeks ago I outlined a comprehensive picture of how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home. There is still work to be done and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas,” Biden explained.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ”is making new demands” and thus effectively ”blocking an agreement” that would have allowed ”the return home of the hostages” still held in the Gaza Strip within two weeks, a senior Israeli official was quoted as saying by Channel 12. “The prime minister’s insistence on creating a mechanism to prevent the movement of armed agents will block talks for weeks and then there may be no one to return home,” the official said.

According to the Walla news site, Netanyahu raised the issue in a meeting with the negotiating team yesterday. Negotiators made it clear to Netanyahu that they were against the new condition and that it was not feasible, but the prime minister insisted. “This is a demand that was not part of the Israeli proposal of May 27. It is not clear why Netanyahu is raising this demand now. The security services know how to handle the return of armed terrorists to northern Gaza,” the official said.