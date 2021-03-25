Joe Biden hesitated for a long time to answer journalists’ questions. He had already replied brief heckling in passing or questions about the pandemic. But so far he had avoided a tour d’horizon. That may have been because the 78-year-old Democrat sometimes says more than his advisors would like. But it could also have been due to a question that he was asked during his first regular press conference since taking office on January 20: Will you run again in 2024?

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

A tricky thing. Biden said Thursday at the White House that this was his plan. When it was assumed that he had just announced that he would run for a second term, he specified: It was his expectation. And: He has never been able to plan so far in advance with certainty. The reason for the hustle and bustle is obvious. If Biden had announced two months after the inauguration that he would leave it at one term, he would have robbed himself of his authority. In his party and in public, people have started to look over him and look at his potential successors. His relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris would have suffered as well.



American President Joe Biden in front of journalists at the White House on Thursday

:



Image: AP





Biden had actually already given up his presidential ambitions in 2015. It was Donald Trump’s election that prompted him to take action again. His goals were to defeat Trump and heal the country. Whether he really plans to run again in 2024 is open. No elderly man has ever been elected to the White House.

Biden appeared focused during the press conference, and he focused on his key messages: He was chosen to solve problems. First and foremost: fight the pandemic, he said. And he made an announcement: By accelerating the vaccination campaign, he had been able to fulfill his promise to give 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his tenure much faster. Now he is increasing the goal to 200 vaccinations in the first 100 days. He also did not hold back with self-praise: No other country in the world comes even close. 100 million direct payments from the Corona package have now also been made to citizens. And unemployment is falling again. In short: there are signs of hope.

Of course, the journalists were already looking at the next crises: the migration crisis that has returned and the ongoing armed violence in the country, for example. Biden was prepared: It could actually flatter him that it means the migrants are coming from Central America because he is such a nice guy and is opening the border. The truth is that they come because of the situation in their home countries. Or does someone want to claim they came in 2019 because Trump was such a nice guy? The vast majority of illegal migrants would also be turned away or deported.





But one thing, Biden emphasized, he does not do: He does not leave unaccompanied minors on the other bank of the Rio Grande to their fate. No president has done that before him, with the exception of Trump. By reducing the funds for the Ministry of Health, the latter also ensured that young people now have to stay longer than planned in the facilities of the border protection authorities. He, Biden, is about to solve the problem. His Vice President will do what he himself did under Barack Obama: working with Mexico and its southern neighbors to ensure that the influx is slowed down and the countries helped.

The gun law issue, which is stirring up the country after the gun attacks in Georgia and Colorado, forces Biden, as does the debate over electoral law reform, to clarify a fundamental question: is he ready to abolish the filibuster? The Republicans are using this instrument in the Senate to block a tightening of gun laws and they are countering efforts by the Democrats to lower electoral barriers. The president called attempts to make it more difficult for the Afro-American population in particular to exercise their right to vote, although “un-American”. But he turned against simply abolishing the consensus-based instrument. At most, he said, it should be made back to what it once was: a right to literally continuous speech that could only be ended by a majority of 60 senators. So the abuse could be ended. This was followed by an appeal to the Republicans: They had to decide whether they wanted to work together or whether they wanted to divide the country further.

There were no surprises in foreign policy either: Afghanistan? A troop withdrawal by May would be very difficult, Biden explained, after all, this must be done safely with consideration for the allies. But he does not see that American soldiers will still be in the Hindu Kush in the coming year. And North Korea? Pyongyang’s nuclear program is the most important foreign policy issue. He is ready for diplomacy. But the condition must be: The ultimate goal is denuclearization. Finally, China: it is not about confrontation. But there will be “fierce competition”. Ultimately, the question is: autocracy or democracy. That is exactly what is at stake.