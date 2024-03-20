Joe Biden's sneakers break into the 2024 US election campaign. The sneakers that the president of the United States uses have become a topic of discussion lately. Biden, who in the past has been the protagonist of repeated falls, has for some time been wearing the Hoka Transport, a particularly comfortable model produced by the brand – born in France and now based in America – much appreciated by those who do sports and in particular dedicate to the race.

Observers point out that the president has opted for sneakers for about a month, especially when traveling outside. The first sighting dates back to February 19thwhen Biden showed off his 'super shoes' to board the Marine One helicopter outside the White House.

The identikit of super shoes

The detail, fashionable and functional, did not escape the Republican National Committee (RNC), in particular, which used the theme to question the stability and motor skills of the president, who in November will be challenged by Donald Trump. Biden, according to the RNC, was essentially forced by his collaborators to use the 'special' shoes: the Hoka Transport would reduce the risk of falls for the stumbling-prone president. Biden's health, who also passed the presidential check-up without substantial problems, is a topic destined to come under the spotlight as the electoral appointment approaches. The president himself exorcises the theme with irony, highlighting at the same time that the 78-year-old Trump is not a kid either.

The shoes, which cost 150 dollars and are fastened with a convenient system that avoids knots and bows, ended up in the sights of the main networks, which sent reporters to the shops to try on the shoes. From Fox to CBS, the verdict seems essentially unanimous: the shoes chosen by the president are very comfortable and the wide sole guarantees considerable stability.

The turning point, in reality, is less radical than it might appear. Already last year, in the summer, Biden had 'stole attention' for his choice to use sneakers to get on Air Force One on a trip before a NATO summit. The photographers did not miss an additional detail: sneakers and no socks. The choice to wear comfortable shoes has become almost routine since 2023, when the president was involved in a series of falls, in particular a tumble during an Air Force Academy ceremony.