From a political perspective, the incident is emblematic of the precarious state of the West: NATO’s deterrence and Ukraine’s survival depend essentially on a single man who has just damaged his own chances of being elected. The fact that every inch of NATO territory will be defended, as Biden has now said again, only applies without reservation if the White House remains democratic.

In Washington, Zelensky summed up the situation by saying that everyone was waiting for November, including Putin; the election in America will take place on November 5. The fact that Europe’s fate depends on the outcome of a US presidential election is the real misery.

After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Europeans had enough time to rearm. Now it is too late, and even today a third of NATO members still do not meet the two percent target. Biden trusts in the Almighty, and the Europeans do not have much more to do.

#Biden #summit #Washington #misery #NATO