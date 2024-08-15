The President of the United States Joe Biden Says He Is In Favor of New Elections in Venezuela. Asked by reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Prince George’s County whether he was in favor of new elections in Venezuela, the U.S. president replied: “Yes, I am.”

There The White House later corrected the president’s statements, who apparently had not understood the question.A spokesperson for the US National Security Council explained that Biden was referring to the need for Venezuelan authorities to clarify the findings.

“It is more than clear that Edmundo González Urrutia has won the majority of votes. We demand that the will of the people be respected and that we begin to discuss a transition to democratic norms,” ​​spokesman Sean Savett said on ‘X’.