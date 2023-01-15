“There The crucial question is whether President Biden knew about these classified documents“. Like this Rod Rosensteinthe former vice attorney general of the Trump administration who became famous for having decided on the appointment of Robert Mueller as special prosecutor for Russiagate, says, interviewed by Nbc, that Biden’s deposition on the secret papers affair would be “a logical step” by Special Prosecutor Robert Hurt.

“If I were to lead the investigation – says Rosenstein – I would immediately go to the source and ask the president whether or not he was aware of these documents”.

Adam Schiff, the Democrat who headed the Intelligence Commission until the establishment of the new Republican majority in the House, “doesn’t rule out” that Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents that were found in his private office and home may have put national security at risk. “I don’t think we can rule out the possibility without knowing more about the facts,” he said in an interview with ABC today.

“I would like to know what these documents are about, I would like to know the evaluation of the special prosecutor”, added Schiff referring to Robert Hurt, the former federal prosecutor, to whom Attorney General Merrick Garland has entrusted the investigation into Biden’s secret papers .

Schiff reiterated his belief that Biden’s attitude in this matter “is very different” from that of Donald Trump for the classified documents found in Mar-a-Lago. “There has been no attempt to detain them, to hide them, to hinder the course of justice”, he concluded, expressing his belief that the documents were found in Biden’s possession by mistake.