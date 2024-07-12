Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi have doubts about Joe Biden’s future. “Both the former president and the former speaker have expressed concerns,” CNN reports, citing congressional sources – a dozen elected officials – who were in contact with both Obama and Pelosi.

“They’re watching and waiting for President Biden to make a decision on his own,” a senior Democrat told CNN. Biden’s staff declined to comment on the U.S. TV report.

The first sign of a change in Obama’s position, who immediately after the disastrous debate with Donald Trump had rushed to defend his former vice president, is the background story reported by Politico according to which the former President would not have opposed the intervention in which George Clooney in the New York Times asked Biden to give up the candidacy for the White House. The Hollywood star would have in fact called the former President before the article was published.