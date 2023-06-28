“Putin? Is he losing the war in Iraq”. Joe Biden, President of the United States, stumbles in geography when he has to answer a question about Vladimir Putin. Biden believes Russia’s president has been “absolutely” weakened by Evgheny Prigozhin’s attempted Wagner rebellion, but in assessing what consequences this will have on the conflict he confuses Ukraine with Iraq. “It’s hard to say, he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq, he’s losing the war at home and he’s become a pariah in the world,” the president said, confusing the conflict in Ukraine with the one led by the United States against Iraq at starting in 2003, responding to reporters before leaving for Chicago.

Biden: “[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq” pic.twitter.com/dKt6yWWGFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

“It’s not just about NATO, it’s not just about the European Union, but also about Japan,” he added, referring to the coalition that is defending Ukraine from a Russian invasion.

Even in the reception last night with Democratic lenders in Maryland, Biden confused Iraq with Ukraine, according to The Hill.