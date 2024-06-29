Joe Biden’s debate performance was “so bad, so terrible” it was a kind of “Political H-bomb“and the American public has a right to know what happened,” said Bob Woodward, associate editor of The Washington Post.

“I sat there and watched and couldn’t believe my eyes,” he told MSNBC, describing his reaction to the debate. “Not only is this a political H-bomb for him and the Democratic Party, but they ask me ‘what happened?’. The legendary Watergate reporter believes the answer can only come “from very aggressive, investigative journalism. We don’t want it to come in a book or a memoir in a couple of years or a decade, we need to know now.”

One of Woodward’s hypotheses is that there were problems between Biden and his staff during the preparation sessions before the debate. The journalist believes that requests for Biden’s withdrawal are “inevitable” and not hasty given how badly he went at the debate, but in any case he insists on the need to understand how this disaster happened: “If a building is swept away in the center of a city, the story will be what happened but also how and why it happened. And I’m very, very curious about this because it was a mega disaster.”