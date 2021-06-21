The president of the United States, Joe Biden, in an appearance on the distribution of vaccines at the White House, on April 21. Evan Vucci / AP

With 44.59% of the population of the United States immunized, Joe Biden stars in an aggressive launch in the geopolitical battle that is fought through vaccines. The focus is on the region for many reasons. On a global scale, but also in Latin America, Washington seeks to neutralize the role assumed by China and Russia during the pandemic.

The State Department appointed an official, Gayle Smith, to coordinate a global vaccine distribution program. Initial novelty: they will be free. The total volume reaches 80 million doses. Of that amount, 25 million will be remitted immediately.

75% will be distributed through the Covax program of the World Health Organization. A paradox appears, if you like. This initiative has been questioned by the pettiness of rich countries in sharing their production. The last to throw that stone was the British magazine The Lancet, which explained why the pettiness of the more advanced states thwarted the multilateral effort of the Covax mechanism.

According to data provided by Bloomberg, the 27 most prosperous places on the planet have had 25.1% of vaccines, even though they do not account for more than 10.4% of the population. The same study reveals that in the countries and regions with the highest incomes, vaccination has been up to 30 times faster than in the poorest.

Smith explained that more than six million doses will go to Latin America; seven to South and Southeast Asia; and five to Africa. The remaining seven million will be distributed in bilateral agreements. The two most important are aimed at protecting Americans themselves: they will be signed with Canada and Mexico and immunization campaigns will be carried out at the border.

In the case of South America, the two main recipients will be Brazil and Argentina. The first has completely covered 11.38% of the population. The second, only at 8.11%. The incompetence of both governments has led to political scandals. Congress is investigating Jair Bolsonaro, among other reasons, for the delay in contracting highly effective vaccines, such as Pfizer. The commission in charge of the investigation revealed that, in August of last year, Brazil rejected an offer from Pfizer for half the price of its vaccine in the United States and Europe.

Argentina’s Alberto Fernández is still being beaten for having tolerated the legislative branch limiting agreements with United States companies through restrictions. As a result, it had to reject 14 million doses offered by Pfizer. The suspicion, based on countless indications, is that these limitations are intended to guarantee the supply of vaccines to laboratories associated with local businessmen, friends of the Government. Beyond the motivations, an objective problem appears: Argentina, according to the same Bloomberg study, is the example of the worst management of the pandemic in a list of 53 countries

Mexico, Brazil and, above all, Argentina bet to face the crisis with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It has price advantages: $ 4 a dose. But the provision generated a crisis in all countries. The Brazilian state laboratory Oswaldo Cruz had to suspend the manufacture for lack of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, sent from Great Britain. Mexico and Argentina lost months in their vaccination campaign because Liomont, the Mexican laboratory that had to package the product, did not have its facilities authorized.

Biden is not unaware that he is playing in the medical field for political purposes. Gratuity is, in this sense, key. China faces several scandals in Asia over the price of its Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. The Kathmandu press revealed, for example, that Nepal had to pay $ 10 per dose to purchase four million Sinopharm. The Chinese just complained about the leak. They did the same two weeks ago, when the cost of the 14 million vaccines purchased by the Ministry of Health was also known in Bangladesh. The figures are more controversial when comparing regions. In South America, Sinopharm International Hong Kong Limited charged $ 20 per unit. The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, from the Gamaleya center, costs $ 9.95 per dose. And it has been distributed according to ideological sympathies with the Vladimir Putin regime. It was acquired, above all, by Argentina and Mexico.

The rejection of Putin and his government also shapes the business. The European Union continues to demand details from Gamaleya before approving his product. Travelers who in their country of origin have been immunized with Sputnik are not allowed to enter Europe. The other drawback, which is suffered by Argentines and Mexicans today, is that there are enormous difficulties in getting the indispensable second dose. After meeting Putin, Biden said: “He wants legitimacy, influence on the global stage. He desperately wants to be relevant. ” Beyond that the tone had something mocking, the sentence showed the reverse of the plot. Sputnik V showed Russia’s possibilities, especially the survival of an old scientific legacy, but also its impressive limitations.

Controversial contracts, information and price warfare, vetoes of entire regions for some brands: the COVID pandemic anticipates a new world, in which the pharmaceutical industry is destined to acquire an unprecedented geopolitical weight, only comparable to that of the production of hydrocarbons.