Ketanji Brown Jackson commented on the investiture: “It is the greatest honor of my life.” And he also thanked former President Obama for choosing her in the federal district court

The appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court will bring “so much light to many young women, many young blacks, many minorities.” This was stated by US President Joe Biden, in the investiture speech of the first African American woman appointed to the Supreme Court. “This – he added – is a good day, a day that history will remember.”

I knew that the person named was going to go through a painful and difficult confirmation process. But I tell you that Judge Jackson was superior to the verbal abuse, the anger, the constant interruptions, the vilest and baseless accusations that have been made of her. ” The president said. «Balance and composure – he added – Patience and moderation. And, yes, perseverance and even joy ».

«Judge – concluded Biden, addressing Jackson – you are the perfect definition of how we Irish understand dignity. You have enormous dignity ». The president then called this a “day of progress, a day in which once again the arc of the universe tends a little more towards justice”.

It took 232 years for a black woman to be chosen for the US Supreme Court. But we did it. We did it for all of us, for our children who now tell me that they see it with their own eyes, now more than ever, that here in America everything is possible ». She commented on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who called her “the greatest honor” of her life to become a Supreme Court judge and the first African American in history.

Jackson gave a long speech from the White House gardens in which he thanked her family, faith, mentors, colleagues, President Joe Biden for naming her and former president, Barack Obama, for choosing her in the district court. federal. Jackson, in the most moving moment of her speech, quoted at the end a line by the African American writer Maya Angelou, taken from “Still I Rise”: “I am the dream and hope of the slaves.