“Let’s talk about the debate, because I know that’s what you’re thinking about.” As Jill Biden directly addressed the most burning issue during a fundraiser reserved for just sixty participants, in a private home in Greenwich Village in New York. And the first lady – who the US media identifies as one of the few people who could convince her husband to leave – confronted him appearing unaffected by the panic shown by some Democratsand even less so from the appeals that have been made to her to speak with the US president to persuade him to take a step back with his candidacy after the flop live in the face-to-face against Trump.

“As Joe has already said, he is not a young man – continued the first lady -, after the debate he said to me ‘You know, Jill, I don’t know what happened, I didn’t feel well’. And I replied, ‘look Joe, We will not let 90 minutes define the four years you were president‘”, continued the first lady, provoking applause from those present. “What my husband knows how to do is tell the truth – she continued -, when he gets knocked down, Joe gets back up and that’s what he’s doing today.”

Even Clinton and Obama in defense of Biden

“I’ll leave it to the commentators to rate the debate, but here’s what I know: facts and history matter. Joe Biden has given us three years of solid leadership, leading us out of the pandemic, creating a record number of new jobs, making real progress on the climate crisis, and launching a successful effort to reduce inflation.” So Bill Clinton, in a post on X, defends the Democratic president from criticism for his performance at the debate, stressing that Biden “pulled us out of the quagmire Donald Trump left us in.” “That’s what’s really at stake in November,” the former Democratic president concluded.

Clinton’s defense comes after that of another former Democratic president Barack Obama who, again on 2012 which he then won. “But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary people all his life and someone who only cares about himself,” he concluded.

The poll: Biden must withdraw according to 60% of US voters

Meanwhile, a majority of American voters – 60% – say Biden should “definitely” or “probably” be replaced with another Democratic candidate for the White House after Thursday’s debate in Atlanta, according to the Morning Consult poll, released by Axios.

Among Democratic voters, 21% say Biden “definitely” should not be replaced, and 20% say he “probably” should not retire. And even with this great skepticism about the 81-year-old president’s reelection bid, overall Donald Trump holds a mere one-point lead, 45% to 44%, over Biden.

This first hot detection therefore shows “that the president did not immediately lose electoral ground to Trump”. Although 57% of those who followed the debate believe that the former president did better.