The three unidentified flying objects shot down in recent days by US forces ‘we still don’t know what they were’but “nothing at the moment suggests that they were spying for China or any other country. “Most likely they were tied to private companies, recreational or research institutions that study the weather or conduct other scientific research.” However, he recalled that “the shooting down of the spy balloon was a clear signal to China”.

Biden and spy balloons: “We are not looking for a new Cold War” with Beijing

This was said by the president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, in a brief press statement at the White House. On the other hand, regarding the first “spy balloon”, shot down on February 4, Biden limited himself to saying: “We don’t want a conflict with Beijing. I will continue to talk to President Xi”. Reiterating that he “doesn’t want to apologize” for having ordered the destruction.

The American president clarified, “we are not looking for a new Cold War” with Beijing. “We seek competition, not conflict with China.” “Our message with the shooting down” of the balloon “is clear: the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable”, finally pointed out the tenant of the White House.

