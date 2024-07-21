Joe Biden has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the elections on the evening of Saturday 20 July. The president, about 24 hours before the official announcement entrusted to a letter released on X, also informed his closest advisers and family of what would happen. In essence, after weeks in which he reiterated that he would not give up, Biden raised the white flag while Donald Trump, in a rally in Michigan, attacked him head on.

Biden, still recovering from his Covid-19 diagnosis, remained at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with first lady Jill Biden over the weekend. According to a source cited by CNN, on Saturday night he asked two of his closest advisers, also in Rehoboth, to begin drafting the letter and coordinate the management of the announcement of his withdrawal from the candidacy. The surrender came at the end of the avalanche triggered by the disastrous televised debate on June 27, which opened an irresolvable crisis. Biden has been abandoned by a growing segment of the Democratic Party, amid public appeals and behind-the-scenes maneuvering, while donors have sounded the alarm calling for a breakthrough.

After the decision, Biden worked with Mike Donilon to draft the letterthe source said, while Steve Ricchetti, another adviser from his vice-presidential days, has been charged with organizing how to handle the announcement.

Biden, as he explained in the letter, will focus on his mission as president and “is looking forward to finishing his term,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates assures CNN. No to immediate resignation, therefore, as several Republican voices are calling for.

“President Biden inherited a collapsing economy, skyrocketing violent crime, and crumbling alliances from his predecessor. He has turned it around to deliver the world’s strongest economic growth and the lowest violent crime rate in nearly 50 years, while making NATO greater than ever. He looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people,” Bates told the American broadcaster.

He continued: “That includes continuing to cut costs, create jobs, and protect Social Security, while opposing the MAGAnomics agenda that would worsen inflation and send us into a recession. And he will continue to fight to protect Americans’ freedoms from sweeping abortion bans and attacks on the rule of law.”