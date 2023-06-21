Usa-China, thaw undermined by Biden who calls Xi a “dictator”.

“The reason why Xi Jinping he got very angry when I shot down that balloon containing two wagons full of espionage material and he didn’t know it was there”. And then the key passage: “This is a great embarrassment for the dictators. When they don’t know what happened. She shouldn’t have gone where she was. He’s been blown off course.”

Word of Joe Biden, who also added that China “has real economic difficulties”. All this after just over 24 hours of Antony Blinken’s fundamental trip to Beijing, during which the US secretary of state was received by the Chinese president to restart the dialogue. A goal that has been sought for months, if not for years, and when it finally seemed on the right track to be achieved, now risks being jeopardized.

Beijing, ça va sans dire, did not appreciate Biden’s words. Mao Ning, spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said Biden’s remarks were “extremely absurd” and “irresponsible”. Mao argues that Biden’s words have seriously violated China’s deeds, diplomatic protocol and political dignity. “They are an open political provocation,” he said at a press conference.

“Biden’s wide mouth is a loose cannon,” explained Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. “Mutual trust is what China has insisted on, so Biden’s comments are very destructive and damaging“, Wu said. The problem is that Beijing has long been insisting on the “mutual respect” key to relaunch relations. This also means not labeling the Chinese political system and development model in a hostile way. Something that Biden has not respected, now risking turning back the clock of relations with the second world power, with all the consequent risks.

Biden’s sensational gaffes: from God Save The Queen to the Indian Ocean railway

The story feeds the doubts of the Democrats and in general also of progressives around the world on the opportunity of re-nomination of Biden, given that in recent times he has repeatedly been the protagonist of gaffes, empty exits and words that are frankly difficult to read and understand. Thus helping to provide a rather clouded image of the tenant of the White House and, by extension, of the American leadership.

