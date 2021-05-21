As part of his strategy of returning to the United States the role it played abroad before the Trump Administration, Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday. With an agenda loaded with bilateral meetings, the South Korean president hopes that Washington will resume a diplomacy classified as urgent so that the United States contains the North Korean nuclear program. Moon seeks to enlist Biden’s collaboration to advance peace on the Korean peninsula. However, no strong statements are expected when the two presidents issue a joint statement this afternoon at a press conference after their meetings.

In turn, Biden intends to establish a fair means towards Pyongyang’s policy that is limited by the slightest hopes of reaching “a great deal” – as Trump intended – and Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” for North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. The South Korean president, who has less than a year left as head of state, has focused his management on improving relations with Pyongyang and recently reiterated his commitment to achieve peace before leaving power.

It is the second visit by a foreign leader to Washington since the Democrat came to power. In April, he received the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga. A key part of Biden’s foreign policy has been to reach out again to his allies to confront one of the main threats that the White House contemplates: China, both in its national security aspect for the United States, as well as its position as a power. economic. The White House is placing special emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region: proof of this are the visits of Moon and Suga.

While former President Trump took an unprecedented step by meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Biden plans to carry out “a practical and calibrated approach” in order to end the nuclear weapons program that threatens the neighbor. South, according to comments from White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In recent months, the Biden Administration has focused on reviewing a strategy towards North Korea in which it has counted on South Korea and Japan and is committed to small steps. A more familiar tactic that was used before by the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Despite North Korea being the big elephant in the room, sources quoted by the newspaper The Washington Post believe that Biden will not spend much time speaking publicly about the totalitarian regime, the last and only bastion of Stalinism on the planet, since he does not want to give Kim the satisfaction of being the center of attention, as Trump did in previous meetings of Singapore, Vietnam and his unprecedented visit to the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone Between the Two Koreas).

