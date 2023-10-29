Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed to accelerate the flow of aid to Gaza, according to Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, while international diplomatic efforts continued to establish an urgent humanitarian truce in the Strip.

Fahmy explained that the two presidents discussed the overall security situation in the Middle East, the latest developments in the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of preventing the expansion of the circle of conflict into the regional environment. In this regard, President Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position on the necessity of reaching an immediate humanitarian truce, to reinforce the intensive efforts undertaken by Egypt. In cooperation with the United Nations and all international actors, especially the United States, to deliver humanitarian, medical and relief aid to the people of the Gaza Strip.

He added: “The two presidents agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to increase aid in a tangible, effective and sustainable manner, and in quantities that meet the humanitarian needs of the people of the Gaza Strip who are subjected to enormous suffering.

The call touched on, according to my understanding, the various dimensions of the current situation in the Gaza Strip, where the President affirmed Egypt’s firm position of rejecting the policies of collective punishment and displacement, stressing that Egypt did not and will not allow the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory, while the American President affirmed the United States’ rejection of the displacement of Palestinians. outside their lands, expressing great appreciation for the positive role played by Egypt and the Egyptian leadership in this crisis.

For his part, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri communicated yesterday by telephone with Ayman Al-Safadi, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Foreign Minister.

Ambassador Abu Zeid explained that the two contacts come within the framework of coordinating Arab efforts to deal with the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and ways to implement an immediate humanitarian truce that preserves the lives of our Palestinian brothers and alleviates the burden of the worsening humanitarian suffering of the residents of the Strip.

For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed, by telephone, with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an urgent humanitarian truce.”

The Saudi News Agency “SPA” reported that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, during which they discussed “developments in the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of enabling humanitarian and relief organizations to deliver urgent and necessary aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to discussing “The importance of supporting political solutions to end the crisis, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.”

Meanwhile, the British government reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed, in a phone call yesterday, their concern about the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

A spokesman for Sunak said in a statement, “The two leaders stressed the importance of delivering urgent humanitarian support to Gaza, and agreed to work together in efforts to deliver essential food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need them and to remove foreign nationals.”