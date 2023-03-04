Following a meeting in Washington, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed their readiness to continue imposing sanctions on Russia in the future if necessary. This is stated in statement White House, published on Friday, March 3.

It is noted that Biden and Scholz during the talks confirmed to each other that they would be ready to continue to impose anti-Russian sanctions “for as long as necessary.”

The leaders of the two countries also discussed joint efforts for humanitarian, economic and political assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the heads of the United States and Germany exchanged their views on several other international issues.

Earlier that day, it became known that the topic of Ukraine became one of the central ones during the meeting between Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz. The German chancellor stressed that Berlin and Washington intend to continue to support Kyiv.

On March 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Oleksiy Makeev noted that Ukraine and Germany had begun planning long-term arms supplies to Kyiv. The diplomat stressed that Germany is gradually taking on the role of one of the leaders in this process.

On the eve of the United States imposed sanctions against 37 companies from around the world. The list published by the US Department of Commerce includes companies from Russia, Belarus and China.

On February 20, the president of the German Institute for Economic Research, Marcel Fratzscher, said that Germany lost about €100 billion in 2022 due to the Ukrainian conflict. He explained that Berlin is highly dependent on Russian energy resources, which is why Germany suffered the most from the energy crisis that began .

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. They touched the banking sector, the sphere of high technologies and energy. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that such decisions hit the entire world economy, including countries that consume agricultural products, fertilizers and other goods.