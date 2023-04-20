One bills himself as the champion of workers, the other as the guarantor of fiscal discipline: President Joe Biden and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are locked in a fierce battle over the US debt.

“The American people should know what are the conflicting economic views we are talking about today,” said Biden this Wednesday (19), at a professional training center in Maryland, a state neighboring Washington DC. Biden recalled that McCarthy laid out his views on US debt on Wall Street on Monday.

The president was against the theory that the increase in large fortunes and the enrichment of multinationals have a positive impact on the most vulnerable sectors and, on the other hand, defended industrial employment and unionization.

“Do you believe that [Kevin McCarthy] told the rich and powerful that it’s time for them to step up and pay their fair share of taxes? Not a word,” declared the 80-year-old Democrat, in favor of increasing fiscal pressure on the richest.

“Did he actually tell multinationals to stop hiding their profits in tax havens and [que parem de] reallocate jobs? I didn’t listen”, he argued, while accusing the Republican opposition of wanting to reduce social spending.

– ‘Catastrophic’ default –

The president accused supporters of former President Donald Trump – including McCarthy – of pushing the United States into a default (default) on its sovereign debt, which would be “catastrophic”.

In turn, McCarthy returned the courtesy this Wednesday, in a speech on the Capitol – at the same time that Biden was speaking in Maryland -, in which he considered that Democrats “do not have the right to do politics with the debt ceiling”, the authorized credit limit for the country.

The Republican reaffirmed his project to bring federal government spending to the level of 2022 and limit its growth to 1% per year over the next ten years, conditions for the Republican majority in the House to authorize an increase in the issuing capacity of American debt.

In the United States, Congress must periodically raise the country’s authorized debt ceiling, so as not to leave the world’s largest economy in default.

The White House has urged Republicans not to tie the budget to the process of raising the debt ceiling, which periodically puts the two parties at odds in Congress.

By establishing spending cuts as a condition for increasing the credit limit, McCarthy takes the economy “hostage”, and “breaks” with the tradition according to which this increase is carried out by consensus between Democrats and Republicans, argued the government on Monday. -fair.

In February, during the State of the Union address, President Biden had already expressed himself in similar terms.

In January, the United States reached its debt limit of 31.4 trillion dollars (about 158 ​​trillion reais, at current prices), which led the Treasury to take measures.

– Contrasts –

The United States runs the risk of defaulting on its debt obligations as of July, if the Legislature does not raise the federal debt limit, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) pointed out in mid-February. This is an unprecedented situation that could shake the world economy.

Since the Presidency of Barack Obama, this procedure, which used to be a formality, tends to turn into a political dispute on the side of the Republicans, although an agreement is always reached.

Biden refuses to make this issue a subject of negotiation between the administration and the opposition in Congress.

In addition to short-term public finances, the 2024 presidential election looms large in the landscape, and each camp defends its economic and social vision with debt as the battleground.

Adding to the contrast, Biden on Tuesday released his tax return, something his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, breaking with tradition, never did.