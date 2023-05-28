AFPi

05/27/2023 – 22:50

US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers reached an agreement in principle on Saturday to raise the country’s debt ceiling, in a crucial first step toward eliminating the threat of a disastrous default on June 5.

Party leaders now face a race against time to strengthen the deal in Congress, with far-right Republicans and progressive Democrats criticizing the concessions made to seal the deal.

After weeks of tense negotiations in Congress and the White House, the deal would allow the government to raise the country’s debt ceiling, preventing the world’s largest economy from being unable to honor its commitments and going into default.

The deal also helps appease members of the House of Representatives who have demanded significant reductions in Biden’s domestic spending schedule as a condition of avoiding a default.

“Just got off the phone with the president,” tweeted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy late on Saturday. “After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we reached an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people.”

McCarthy said he would return to talks with Biden tomorrow and would oversee the final draft of the bill, which must pass Congress. The House of Representatives “will vote on Wednesday,” he said.























