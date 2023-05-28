US President Joe Biden and Republican congressmen have reached an agreement in principle to raise the country’s debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, the US press announced on Saturday.

The breakthrough came after a long stalemate, with both sides playing hardball in the final race for a deal before the June 5 deadline.

