The meeting will be a turning point in US-Russian relations, following mounting tensions since Joe Biden became president. Despite the fact that the White House has imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, from Russia they await the meeting to measure the real temperature of relations.

The first meeting, as presidents, between the American Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will be in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. This was announced by Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, in a statement:

“The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability in the relationship between the United States and Russia.”

For their part, the Kremlin said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, problems related to strategic nuclear stability and other issues, including cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and regional conflicts.

FILE PHOTO: A meeting between Joe Biden, then US Vice President, and Vladimir Putin, then Russian Prime Minister, on March 10, 2011, in Moscow, Russia. © Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

This will be the first high-level meeting between the heads of state of both countries since July 2018, when Putin met with former US President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland.

With a call the preliminary conversations began

The rapprochement began in April, when in a phone call, Biden suggested to Putin the possibility of meeting, a proposal that was well received by the Kremlin.

Last week, in Reykjavik, Iceland, the heads of diplomacy of both countries, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, met to strengthen ties and begin preparing for the summit.

Final details came this week, with the meeting of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, who discussed the details of the encounter.

Biden’s rise to power impacted relations between the United States and Russia

The tensions between Russia and the United States do not cease, and among the complaints of the White House are the allegations of electoral interference and Russian cyberattacks, as well as the violation of human rights, especially in the case of the opposition Alexei Navalny, the position of Russia in Ukraine, as well as alleged rewards to Taliban for attacking US troops in Afghanistan.

Another issue that will be on the board is the position regarding Belarus, a great ally of Russia, after the government diverted a plane to detain a dissident Belarusian journalist.

Attendee at a rally in support of detained Belarusian blogger and opposition activist Roman Protasevich holds a banner reading “Stop Ignoring Terrorism” in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 23, 2021. © Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

From Russia, the summit is seen as the opportunity to clearly listen to Biden, whom they consider to send, since the beginning of his mandate, contradictory messages. A different position from that of former President Donald Trump, who avoided conflicts with Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, Russia also has complaints about American geopolitics. He considers that they interfere in his internal affairs in the pressure of the United States on Navalny. They also question US sanctions against Russian entities and individuals, as well as threats to increase them.

