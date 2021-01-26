US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation discussed problematic issues in relations between Moscow and Washington. Reported by RIA News with reference to the White House.

During the conversation, the leaders of the two countries raised the issue of US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, the problem of the SolarWinds hack and reports of Russians allegedly offering rewards for the lives of American soldiers in Afghanistan. Also, the heads of Russia and the United States talked about the incident with Alexei Navalny and the unauthorized actions that took place in Russian cities on January 23.

In addition, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden expressed satisfaction with the exchange of notes on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3). The Kremlin, in turn, said that Moscow and Washington will complete all the necessary procedures for the further functioning of the missile treaty in the coming days.