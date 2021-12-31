US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Thursday over a phone call that lasted nearly an hour. The White House reports that. It was the second time this month that the two leaders engaged in direct talks.

The predominant theme during the telephone conversation was the tensions surrounding Ukraine. President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond with determination if Russia continues to invade Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote. in a statement.

Putin is said to have said ties between Russia and the US could be severed if new sanctions are imposed from the US, a Kremlin spokesman said according to Reuters news agency. Putin is also said to have demanded security guarantees and emphasized not to repeat mistakes of the past.

Security guarantees

The guarantees that the Russian government wants come down to a possible NATO membership of neighboring Ukraine. Putin views such membership as a direct threat to internal security and wants NATO and the US to ensure that Ukraine and other former Soviet countries do not join the alliance. The United States, in turn, is demanding that Russia withdraw its troops on the border with Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers with heavy equipment have gathered at the border in recent months.

In January, Biden and Putin will physically meet at a summit in Geneva, Switzerland. During that meeting, it is likely that the same topics that were discussed during the telephone call on Thursday will be discussed.